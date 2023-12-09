Amma canteens are now ‘chumma’ canteens

The government schemes in Tamil Nadu have long provided crucial aid during natural calamities, notably through the Amma Canteens. However, in the aftermath of the recent Michaung cyclone, the absence of the iconic Amma canteens in relief efforts has raised significant concerns among the public.

These canteens, a cornerstone of the Amma scheme, have been vital support systems during previous crises. During the devastating floods of 2015 and cyclones in 2017, they stood as beacons of relief, offering free meals to those in distress. However, the current scenario presents a stark contrast. While the canteens have been selling food at a nominal price, the absence of free meals during this crisis has left many questioning the DMKs government’s response.

Numerous areas have reported a lack of aid, delayed relief efforts, and the closure of several Amma canteens following the cyclone. This absence has been felt deeply by locals who relied on these canteens during previous disasters. The delay and lack of immediate action from the Chennai corporation have fueled concerns about the government’s preparedness and its commitment to the well-being of its people.

Venkat Babu, a resident from Madipakkam, expressed, ‘During the last cyclone, we had food all three times at the Amma canteen. However, in this cyclone, we haven’t received any relief materials, and the Amma canteens are closed.’

He has urged the CM to ensure that the Amma canteens are operational now as they are currently non-functional in the present government. People in many other areas including Madipakkam have also started raising similar questions.

The absence of Amma canteens during the Michaung Cyclone has raised concerns about the DMK government’s support during tough times. Their complete collapse has sparked worries about their commitment to help people. It’s not just about these canteens; it’s about the bigger picture of how the government handles crisis.