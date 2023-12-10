Annamalai urges TN govt to boost cyclone relief aid

State BJP president, K Annamalai, has called upon the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu to enhance the relief aid for those affected by cyclone Michaung to Rs 10,000. Annamalai expressed disappointment with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s announcement of Rs 6,000 as relief aid, citing public dissatisfaction.

In a statement, Annamalai criticized the DMK government for not incorporating its share of disaster relief aid in the announced assistance. He emphasized that only the relief aid provided by the Modi-led NDA government had been acknowledged, sidelining the state government’s role.

“We have demanded Rs 10,000 as relief aid for the people affected by cyclone Michaung. But, chief minister M K Stalin has announced only Rs 6,000 as relief aid. The public is disappointed by the announcement,” read Annamalai’s statement.

Annamalai further slammed the DMK government, insisting that the relief aid announced by the state should be increased to Rs 10,000. He emphasized the necessity of proper distribution without the intervention or hindrance of DMK party officials.

“Only the disaster relief aid provided by the Modi-led NDA government has been announced as relief to the public, and there is no role of the state government. Therefore, we insist that the announced relief aid of Rs 6,000 should be increased to Rs 10,000 and, as usual, without the intervention of the DMK party, without the hindrance of DMK functionaries, it should be properly distributed to the affected people,” Annamalai stated.

The demand for increased relief aid comes amid concerns over the extent of support provided to those affected by cyclone Michaung. The BJP president’s statement reflects a broader discourse on the distribution and adequacy of disaster relief measures, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach between the state and central governments to address the challenges faced by the affected population.