BJP slams DMK govt for keeping baby’s body in cardboard box

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP State President, K. Annamalai, has launched a scathing critique against the DMK government, accusing it of overseeing the alarming deterioration of medical infrastructure in the state.

Annamalai’s criticism comes in the wake of a tragic incident where a man lost his baby due to the alleged unavailability of timely medical attention.

In a pointed tweet, Annamalai highlighted the distressing episode, emphasizing the absence of available ambulances that could have transported the man’s wife to the hospital in a timely manner. Shockingly, he revealed that the government hospital in Chennai handed over the baby’s body in a cardboard box.

“With the Health Minister busy with conducting marathons & defending the Chief Minister’s blunders, a once sought-after medical infrastructure in the country has today hit rock bottom under the Corrupt DMK Govt & will soon reach a point of no return,” Annamalai expressed on social media.

The BJP leader condemned the government’s tendency to address such incidents with mere compensation or symbolic suspensions, asserting that these responses fail to address the profound agony experienced by individuals relying on government hospitals.

Calling for immediate and substantive action, Annamalai stated, “The State Government should realize that brushing this aside by announcing compensation or a namesake suspension is not an answer to the agony faced by people dependent on Government hospitals, and constructive steps to improve medical infra are the need of the hour.”