Rajinikanth’s next titled Vettaiyan

Lyca Productions, bankrolling Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next film, recently made a grand announcement on the actor’s 73rd birthday.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Lyca Productions revealed the title of the film – “Vettaiyan.” The tweet read, “The wait is over! Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 – VETTAIYAN. Unleashing Thalaivar’s power, style & swag on his special day! #Thalaivar170isVettaiyan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

“Vettaiyan” is backed by Subaskaran and boasts a musical score crafted by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The film not only showcases Rajinikanth’s charisma but also features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan.

One of the most exciting aspects of “Vettaiyan” is the reunion of two legends on screen – Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. This collaboration marks their return after a remarkable 32 years, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans.

As fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence to extend their heartfelt wishes on his 73rd birthday, the revelation of the film’s title added to the celebratory atmosphere.