Modi holds meeting on Parliament security

Prime Minister Modi today chaired a meeting with senior ministers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Anurag Thakur present.

He discussed with them on incidents yesterday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday. “On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” the Home Ministry said.