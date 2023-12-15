Showers back in city

Chennai: Chennai witnessed mild showers since morning. Several places including T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, T Nagar, Nanganallur, Adyar, Tambaram saw brief spell spell of rain.

Besides Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are expected to receive mild showers.

Also, isolated areas of Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts are likely to get light to moderate rain for the same.

Earlier, The Central team, after two days of on-the-spot assessment in the rain-hit areas had a wrap-up meeting with the CM at the secretariat before leaving for New Delhi. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister requested Rs 7,033 crore as temporary relief and Rs 12,659 crore as permanent relief to repair damage caused by the storm. Stalin submitted a report to the central team during the meeting with them today, according to sources.

The team is expected to submit its report within a week and based on the report, the Central government will allocate financial assistance.