The Russian Armed Forces on Monday said that it has successfully delivered high-precision strikes targeting foreign equipment and ammunition provided to Kiev by Washington and its NATO allies, obliterating much-touted sophisticated weaponry, media reports said. Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russia’s Armed Forces operating in the special military operation zone have destroyed several Norwegian-made NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) and one French Crotale NG short-range air defense system that the Kiev regime received from its Western patrons. The ministry said that the NATO-donated weapons systems were stationed at the Starokonstantinov Airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. Media reports quoting the Russian ministry as saying: “The military carried out a coordinated assault that involved tactical aircraft, missile troops, artillery units, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).” “Besides neutralising the air defense systems, the attack inflicted damage on the Kiev regime’s aircraft equipment, flight navigation sysems, and aviation ammunition stored at the airfields in Kanatovo, Kirovograd region, and Dnepr, Dnepropetrovsk region,” the media reports said. It said that the military personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in at least 127 districts. @@@@