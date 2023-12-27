Kanchi: Two suspects shot dead following rowdy’s murder

Kanchipuram: In a shocking turn of events in Kanchipuram district, two alleged suspects, Raghuvaran and Hussain, were shot dead by the district police a day after the brutal daylight murder of history-sheeter Saravanan alias Prabhakaran.

The police claimed that the suspects attacked the apprehending team, leading to a retaliatory firing that resulted in their deaths.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Saravanan, with a criminal record of about 40 cases, including murder, was hacked to death by a gang near Sivakanchi. The CCTV footage revealed a brazen attack, with the gang attempting to run him down with a car before fatally assaulting him when he tried to escape.

Saravanan had been returning home after a court appearance and signing at the Siva Kanchi police station in connection with a previous murder case. The audacious nature of the murder prompted swift action from the Kancheepuram district police, who traced the suspects, Raghuvaran and Hussain.

According to the police account, when the team went to apprehend the suspects, they were allegedly attacked by Raghuvaran and Hussain. In response, the police opened fire, resulting in the death of both suspects. The identities of the deceased were confirmed as Raghuvaran and Hussain.