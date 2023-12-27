Rajnath reviews security in J&K

Jammu: Every soldier is like a family member to us, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today during a visit to Jammu to review the security situation days after an ambush on two Army vehicles left four soldiers dead.

“Every Indian feels this way. It is not tolerable to us if anyone casts an evil eye on you. Security and intelligence agencies play a crucial role in stopping such attacks. Whatever support is needed to step up surveillance will be provided by the government. The doors to our treasury are fully open,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that such attacks “should not be taken for granted”. “I know you all are alert, but I think more alertness is required. Your bravery makes us proud. Your sacrifice, your efforts have no parallel. And they are priceless. When a soldier dies a martyr, even if we pay some compensation, it cannot compensate for the loss. I want to assure you that the government is with you and your welfare and security are high on our priority list,” he said.

The Indian Army, he said, is now seen as more powerful and well-equipped than before.

Earlier today, the Defence Minister arrived in Jammu and left for Rajouri soon after.