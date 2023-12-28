A Man of messiah on Screen

Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, famously known as Vijayakanth or ‘Captain,’ left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema and politics. Starting in the late 1970s, he rose to fame as an actor, known for his powerful dialogues and action-packed scenes. With a career spanning 154 movies, he garnered praise and a huge fan base.Beyond cinema, he ventured into politics, founding the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party in 2005. The party gained prominence in Tamil Nadu politics and became the main opposition during the 2011 Legislative Assembly elections. Vijayakanth led the party and served as the Opposition Leader from 2011 to 2016.

His recent passing at the age of 71 on December 28, 2023, due to illness, including pneumonia and COVID-19, deeply impacted the state. Supporters gathered at his residence and the Chennai hospital, mourning the loss of this beloved leader. Vijayakanth’s on-screen persona as an action hero was iconic, particularly in the ’90s, where he starred in gripping crime thrillers like ‘Sathriyan,’ produced by Mani Ratnam. He was also adored in rural Tamil Nadu for his roles in village-centric movies. His role in the 1992 classic ‘Chinna Gounder’ remains revered even today. 10 classic films by Vijaykanth –

1. Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981): This film marked his debut as a commercial hero, portraying a character seeking revenge for family tragedies.

2. Chatriyan (1990): A cop drama written by Mani Ratnam, acclaimed for its gritty portrayal of an honest cop facing a lethal villain.

3. Pulan Visaranai (1990): Vijaykanth plays DCP Honest Raj, pursuing a kidnapper linked to political corruption in this crime thriller.

4. Sethupathi IPS (1994): Released in 1994, this film showcased Vijaykanth as a cop fighting terrorism, filled with patriotic fervor.

5. Maanagara Kaaval (1991): A political thriller emphasizing the ACP’s role in a tense political scenario.

6 Chinna Gounder (1992): A rural family drama where Vijaykanth’s character fails to see the malice around him.

7. Captain Prabhakaran: His 100th film where he played a forest officer pursuing a brigand, earning him the nickname “captain.”

8. Ramanaa: An early vigilante film directed by Murugadoss, showcasing Vijaykanth’s fight against corruption with his ex-students.

9. Vaanathaipola (2000): A family drama where Vijaykanth portrays a sacrificing elder brother, acclaimed for its success and remakes.

10. Amman Kovil Kizhakale: Vijaykanth won best actor awards for his role in this romantic drama where he marries a wealthy girl under unusual circumstances.

These films not only displayed his acting prowess but also contributed significantly to Tamil cinema, marking Vijayakanth as a versatile actor with a diverse range of roles. His legacy, both on-screen and in politics, continues to be remembered and celebrated by fans and the people of Tamil Nadu.