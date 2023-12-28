How Vijayakanth Ruled Andhra’s Box Office with Dubbed Ventures

Hyderabad bid farewell to a titan in the worlds of both cinema and politics as Vijayakanth, a stalwart of Kollywood and founder-leader of the DMDK, passed away at the age of 71. His demise marks the end of an era for Tamil cinema and leaves a void in the state’s political sphere.

Known affectionately as the ‘Karuppu MGR’ for his generosity and considered a potential alternative to the established Dravidian majors, Vijayakanth’s influence spanned beyond his roles in movies. His dedication to both cinema and public service earned him widespread admiration and respect.

The actor-politician’s connection with Tollywood resonated deeply with Telugu audiences during the 80s and 90s. His dubbed movies like ‘Police Adhikari’, ‘Captain Prabhakar’, ‘Sindhurapoovu’, ‘Noororoju’, and ‘Chatriyudu’ struck a chord, boasting mass-centric themes set in rustic backdrops, thereby amassing a significant following in Andhra Pradesh.

Transitioning in the 1990s, Vijayakanth’s collaboration with film institute alumni and Tamil filmmakers led to a new cinematic chapter. He embraced slick action flicks inspired by Hollywood, targeting urban viewers with narratives rooted in realism. His impact transcended boundaries as his movies were later remade by Telugu luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Dr. Rajasekar. Among these, ‘Tagore’, featuring Chiranjeevi, garnered immense success for its daring portrayal of corporate malpractices and a strong stance against societal corruption.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Vijayakanth was known for his penchant for intense, anger-driven roles, often performing his own stunts. Despite his successes, fate nudged him towards an indelible legacy as an action hero, evident in films like ‘Sattam Oru Irruttu Aarai’ and ‘Neethiyin Marupakkam’. Eventually, he gracefully stepped away from the limelight.

In tribute to his multifaceted career, Vijayakanth’s journey from his impactful foray into Telugu cinema to his evolution as an actor-politician, leaving an enduring imprint on Tamil Nadu’s cultural and political canvas, remains an integral part of his lasting legacy.