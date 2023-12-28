Vijayakanth’s cremation tomorrow

DMDK founder Vijayakanth’s cremation will take place tomorrow at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu. His mortal remains will be kept in party office for public to pay their tributes.

Speaking to reporters, Sudheesh, DMDK leader, said, Vijayakanth will be cremated at 4.35 pm on Friday.

Vijayakanth’s death was confirmed by officials of Miot Hospital, where he was admitted for pneumonia and was treated with ventilator support.

The yesteryear Tamil actor reported difficulty in breathing and diagnostic tests confirmed coronavirus infection, his party earlier said in a statement.

He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Before entering politics Vijayakanth was a successful actor, producer and director.