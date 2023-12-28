When Vijayakanth turned ‘Captain’

Vijayakanth, a well-known actor in Tamil cinema, got his unique nickname ‘Captain’ from his 100th movie, “Captain Prabhakaran,” back in 1991. This film was a massive success and made Vijayakanth very popular among audiences. Even though ‘Captain’ is usually a title for army people, everyone started calling Vijayakanth by this name. Some people didn’t like it and went to court to stop him from using it. However, most people continued to call him ‘Captain’ affectionately.

Vijayakanth didn’t just act in movies; he also played a big role in helping the Tamil movie industry grow. He was in charge of a group called Nadigar Sangam and supported new directors and actors when they were just starting out. Stars like Vadivelu and Vijay received his help and guidance. Apart from movies, Vijayakanth also stepped into television by starting his own TV channel called ‘Captain TV’. This made his connection with the name ‘Captain’ even stronger.

While other famous actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have special names like ‘Superstar’ and ‘Ulaga Nayagan,’ for Vijayakanth, it’s always been ‘Captain’. The name became a big part of his identity, not just in movies but in real life too. Despite some problems and disagreements about using the name, people will always remember Vijayakanth as ‘Captain’—a name that became a symbol of his lasting impact on the world of Tamil cinema and beyond.