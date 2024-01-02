Modi attends convocation fete at Bharathidasan University

India has also sealed a number of trade deals with important economies. The deals will open up new markets for our goods and services, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Speaking at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy today, Modi said, ‘India has also sealed a number of trade deals with important economies. The deals will open up new markets for our goods and services. They also create countless new opportunities for our youth. Whether it is strengthening institutions like the G20, fighting climate change or playing a bigger role in the global supply chain, India is being welcomed as a part of every global solution. In many ways, due to the local and global factors, this is the best time to be young in India…’

Our innovators took the number of patents from around 4,000 in 2014 to almost 50,000 now, the Prime Minister said and added, ‘In last few years, we have worked to match youth in speed and scale so that we can benefit them’.

“You are stepping into the world at a time when everyone is looking at you with a new hope in every sector. Youth means energy. It means the ability to work with speed, skill, and scale. In the last few years, we have worked to match you in speed and scale so that we can benefit you. In the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled from 74 to nearly 150. Tamil Nadu has a vibrant coastline. So you would be happy to know that the total cargo handling capacity of major ports in India has doubled since 2014”, he added.

“Our nation and civilisation have always been centered around knowledge. Some of the ancient universities like Nalanda and Takshashila are well known. Similarly, there are references of places like Kanchipuram housing great universities. Gangaikonda Cholapuram and Madurai were also great seats of learning”, Modi added.

“Being here at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University is special for me as this is my first public interaction in 2024. I am happy to be in the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu and among young people”, Modi said.

He also interacted with students besides distributing gold medal to toppers at the Convocation Ceremony.

Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Modi arrived in Tiruchirappalli to a warm reception by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. Union Minister L Murugan was also present.