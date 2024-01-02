Modi heaps laurels on Tamil culture

Tamil Nadu is becoming the big brand ambassador of Make in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Speaking at a public rally after inaugurating a slew of welfare measures and revamped international terminal in Tiruchy, Modi said, ‘We have done a lot of work to develop infrastructure in coastal areas and change the lives of fishermen. For the first time, a separate fisheries ministry was created and a separate budget for it was allotted. For the first time, the Kisan Credit Card Scheme was also extended to fishermen…’

‘ Rs 30 lakh crore was given to states from 2004-2014, but our government has given Rs 120 lakh crore in the last 10 years. We have given Tamil Nadu 2.5 times more amount than that was given from 2004-2014…’

Modi said, ‘Today India is among the top five economies. Today India has emerged as a new hope in the world. Big investors are investing in the country and the people of Tamil Nadu and the country are getting benefits from it. Tamil Nadu is becoming the big brand ambassador of Make in India.”

In the last one year, more than 40 central government ministers have visited Tamil Nadu more than 400 times. When Tamil Nadu will progress rapidly, the country will also progress rapidly…’

Asserting that India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu, Modi said that the installation of sacred Sengol in the new Parliament building was an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country.

‘India is proud of the vibrant culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu… I had many Tamil friends and I got to learn a lot about Tamil culture from them. Wherever I go in the world I cannot stop myself from talking about Tamil Nadu. The sacred Sengol was installed in the new Parliament building, an attempt to draw inspiration from the model of good governance that the Tamil heritage has given to the country,’ Modi said.