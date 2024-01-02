United Cup: Hurkacz/Swiatek guide Poland to quarters

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek sealed Poland’s place in the United Cup quarter-finals on Monday when they cruised past Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-0. In a winner-takes-all mixed doubles clash in Group A, Hurkacz and Swiatek ensured the top seed reached the last eight with a dominant display inside the RAC Arena. They won 78 per cent (19/24) of their first-serve points, not facing a break point to triumph after just 43 minutes. “I’m really happy with my level and the way I’m focused,” Swiatek said. “I’m not feeling rusty. I’m not feeling like I need to get into a lot of rhythm. I’m playing freely, the same way I felt in Beijing, after US Open basically. I’m just happy to be in that place.” Poland reached the semi-finals at the 18-country mixed-teams event last season and is the first team to advance to the quarter-finals at this year’s event. Swiatek won an eye-catching 20 ‘bagel’ sets (6-0) last season in singles and demonstrated that ruthless edge throughout the mixed doubles clash, claiming her first two bagels of the 2024 season in a complete performance alongside World No. 9 Hurkacz. “I’m trying to teach Hubi that he doesn’t need a tie-breaker in every set,” Swiatek joked. Earlier, World No. 1 Swiatek grabbed a win for Poland, beating Spain’s Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-1. Davidovich Fokina had given Spain an early lead when he overcame Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 . Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek celebrated the new year with her one-hour and 28-minute win over Sorribes Tormo, the top-ranked Spanish woman at World No.48. With her latest victory, Swiatek improved her head-to-head with Sorribes Tormo to 3-0 (6-0 in sets). On Monday, Swiatek was forced to save four break points within her first three service games. But those proved to be the only break points the WTA’s top-ranked player faced in a match where she never lost serve. Swiatek’s power game clicked into place during a commanding love break for