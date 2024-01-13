Annmalai to attend Pongal fete in New Delhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai is set to travel to New Delhi on Saturday evening to partake in the Pongal celebration event hosted by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, L Murugan.

The festivities are scheduled to take place at Murugan’s residence on Sunday, bringing together prominent BJP leaders for the occasion.

During his visit to the national capital, Annamalai is expected to engage in discussions with several senior BJP leaders. The discussions may encompass a range of political matters, strategies, and regional dynamics, reflecting the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence and strategy in Tamil Nadu.

The Pongal celebration event in Delhi is poised to witness the participation of some of the top leaders of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda.