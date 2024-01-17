Human sea at Marina

Chennai: Accompanied by family and friends, embraced the festive spirit on Tuesday as they flocked to various public spaces across the city to partake in the Kannum Pongal celebrations. From beaches and parks to the zoo and fairs, Chennai was abuzz with joyous activities.

The Tamil Sangamam festivities added an extra layer of excitement, drawing massive crowds to different parks and playgrounds where captivating performances and events were organized. Public transport systems, including MTC buses, MRTS, and the metro, experienced unprecedented demand throughout the day, reflecting the enthusiasm of the celebratory crowd.

The allure of the celebrations extended to the commercial realm, with the sale of food, toys, and knick-knacks reaching its peak. Law enforcement played a crucial role in maintaining order, deploying over 15,000 personnel equipped with advanced tools such as drone cameras and CCTVs to monitor both the crowd and traffic.

In the early hours, Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur and Guindy Snake Park witnessed an influx of visitors, highlighting the popularity of these natural attractions. Marina, Elliots, Tiruvanmiyur, and Neelankarai emerged as focal points for the revelry, drawing substantial crowds throughout the day.

Nature enthusiasts found solace at the Vedanthangal bird’s sanctuary, even though the migratory bird count was not substantial. Nevertheless, the sanctuary hosted around 5,000 people eager to capture selfies and photographs amidst the scenic surroundings.

To enhance safety measures, 13 temporary police watch towers have been erected along the stretch from Labour Statue to Lighthouse, with three police personnel stationed in each tower. These towers equipped with binoculars will enable vigilant monitoring of the area, allowing authorities to issue instructions through megaphones and provide immediate information to the control room. Marina Beach witnessed mechanized boats with 200 volunteers on standby for potential rescue operations. The police have further reinforced security by installing CCTV cameras at 12 crucial junctions, monitored through a temporary control room. As a precautionary measure, temporary fencing was erected along the coast, restricting public access to the sea for bathing during the festival.Greater Chennai Police, along with the anti-drowning team of the Coastal Security Group, closely monitored coastal areas to ensure compliance with safety regulations. Similar meticulous arrangements have been made at Elliot’s Beach.

The Kannum Pongal celebrations in Chennai not only showcased the cultural vibrancy of the city but also demonstrated the community’s collective spirit in embracing festivities with exuberance and fervor.