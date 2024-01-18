84 injured in Alanganallur jallikattu

Chennai, Jan 18: In a somber turn of events at the Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai on Wednesday, a total of 84 individuals, including tamers, bull owners, and spectators, sustained injuries during the intense bull-taming spectacle. Chennai, Jan 18: In a somber turn of events at the Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai on Wednesday, a total of 84 individuals, including tamers, bull owners, and spectators, sustained injuries during the intense bull-taming spectacle.

The alarming incident unfolded as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, ceremoniously flagged off the event in the presence of Ministers P Moorthy and Anitha R Radhakrishnan. The festivities, intended to showcase valiant tamers and spirited bulls, took a grim turn with the high number of injuries and fatalities.

The jallikattu event saw the participation of a staggering 810 bulls making their way through Vaadivaasal, with 501 tamers exhibiting their courage in the face of these formidable animals. The first-place honors were clinched by bulls owned by Melur Guna of Tiruchy and Karthi of Karuppayoorani, Madurai, who tamed an impressive 18 bulls each. In recognition of their prowess, both were awarded cars as prizes.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, demonstrating support for the event, sponsored the car for the best bull owner. Udhayanidhi presented the keys to the winning owner, further emphasising the government’s involvement in the traditional celebration.