Annamalai finds fault with TN govt

Tamil Nadu BJP President, K. Annamalai, has raised serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of collecting higher guideline values despite a previous Madras High Court ruling that set aside such increases. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Annamalai claimed that the government, in an "arbitrary" move, had raised the guideline value, leading to the court overturning the order due to a lack of adherence to proper procedures.

Annamalai emphasized that the irregular increase in guideline values raises concerns about potential corruption within the Registration department. He questioned the transparency and accountability of the government, expressing doubts about whether the additional funds collected are reaching the state exchequer.

The BJP President highlighted the need for the Tamil Nadu government to comply with the High Court’s order and promptly return the additional funds collected from the public since the court’s ruling last year. This call for accountability resonates with concerns about fair governance and adherence to legal procedures in matters related to property valuation.