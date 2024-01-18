DMK not against any religion: Udhayanidhi on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration 

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), reiterated its nuanced stance on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, echoing the sentiments expressed by the party’s patriarch M Karunanidhi, emphasised that the DMK’s opposition is not directed at any faith but centers around the historical context of the temple’s construction at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood.

“Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) said the DMK was not against any faith. We don’t have a problem with the (Ram) temple being constructed there. We are not in agreement with the temple coming up at the place where Babri Masjid once stood. We opposed the demolition of the masjid, and we are clear we don’t want to mix politics and religion,” stated Udhayanidhi.

This clarification comes at a crucial time, with discussions surrounding the Ram temple in Ayodhya remaining a focal point in national discourse.