Postage stamps on Ayodhya temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include the Ram Temple, choupai (the verse) ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative stamps released today include those of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri- each key figures and symbol associated with Lord Ram’s narrative.

The use of gold leaf detailing the sun rays and chaupai featured on the stamps lends a majestic touch to the stamps.

The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth, and water, known as ‘Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.

The book on stamps is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram to various societies.

This 48-page book includes stamps issued by over 20 countries including like USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the UN.

These countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Czech Republic, Fiji, Gibraltar, Guyana, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Srilanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Thailand, Togo, United Nations, and the USA.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, an idol of Lord Ram will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.