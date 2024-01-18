Tight security for PM’s visit

Chennai: Chennai gears up for an extraordinary security arrangement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city on Friday, to inaugurate the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet.

In anticipation of this high-profile event, the Greater Chennai City Police is leaving no stone unturned, preparing a five-tier security cover involving the deployment of 22,000 police personnel.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore recently chaired a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police, and Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure comprehensive security measures for the Prime Minister’s visit. The extensive security detail will comprise personnel from various units, including Law and Order, Crime, Traffic, Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force, and the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

The security apparatus is not limited to the event venue; it extends to key locations like Periamet, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Airport, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Adyar INS, and their surroundings. Intensive checking and surveillance operations are underway, encompassing vehicle checks at crucial junctions and inspections in hotels. Furthermore, railway stations and bus terminals are under vigilant monitoring by police officers and personnel.

To streamline the security measures, certain public spots falling under Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction, including Chennai Airport, INS Adyar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet, Raj Bhavan, and specific routes, have been designated as ‘Red Zones.’ In these areas, the flying of drone cameras or any other aerial objects is strictly prohibited on Friday and Saturday, January 20.

In an unprecedented move, the ban on flying aerial objects extends across the entire jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police on these dates, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring a secure environment during the Prime Minister’s visit. The stringent security measures underscore the significance of safeguarding public figures and events of national importance, emphasizing the coordination and preparedness of law enforcement agencies to address potential threats. As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games, the robust security arrangements aim to ensure a smooth and secure event for everyone involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be arriving in Tamil Nadu as part of his two-day tour to the state, is scheduled to visit the famous Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and will be taking the ‘Agni Theertham’ (holy water) from the sacred land for the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ — the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple — in Ayodhya to be held on January 22, according to sources.

After inaugurating the ‘Khelo India Games 2024’ in Chennai on Friday, January 19, the Prime Minister will be visiting the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Trichy the next day and subsequently, the Rameswaram temple.