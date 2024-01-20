Modi sleeping on floor, drinking only coconut water for Ram temple consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a special 11-day rituals on January 11 as part of his spiritual preparations for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Prime Minister expressed that this significant day would mark the realisation of a longstanding pledge and the culmination of dreams that generations had fervently sacrificed for.

During this 11-day period, Modi has adopted a rigorous routine, embodying austerity and devotion. Sources say that he has been adhering to a simple lifestyle, sleeping on the floor with just a blanket and sustaining himself solely on coconut water. Additionally, he has been actively engaged in Gau-pooja (the worship of cows), a sacred practice in Hinduism. His daily routine also involves feeding cows and participating in donating food and distributing clothes to those in need.

Since the commencement of this religious endeavor, Modi has balanced his spiritual commitments with his routine governmental duties, conducting official assignments across the country.

In a statement, Modi expressed that he sees himself as an instrument chosen by God to represent all Indians during the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) exercise.