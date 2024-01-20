Srirangam’s connect with Ayodhya & Lord Rama

With just a couple of days to go for pran pratishta in Ayodhya Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to visit Srirangam to offer prayers to Lord Ranganatha Swamy.

Scholars say that there is a spiritual connect between two places and hence Modi chose to come to Srirangam.

Says Chakravarthy, a spiritual discourser, ‘In Ramayana, one significant chapter takes us to the sacred town of Srirangam, where the benevolent Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu, resides in eternal grace. Many millennia ago, Lord Rama, the epitome of righteousness, embarked on a quest to rescue His beloved wife, Sita, from the clutches of the formidable demon Ravana. The epic battle between good and evil culminated in Lord Ramacandra’s victory, bringing an end to Ravana’s tyranny.’

‘Following the triumph, Lord Ram, in an act of gratitude and devotion, gifted the deity of his Kula Deivam (family God) Sri Ranganatha to His devoted follower, Vibhishana. Vibhishana, having been appointed the ruler of Sri Lanka, carried the sacred Deity on his journey back to his kingdom. During this pilgrimage, a pivotal moment unfolded near the Kaveri River at Chandra pushkarini.’

‘At this holy site, Vibhishana encountered King Dharma Varma, who had fervently prayed for the opportunity to serve Lord Ranganatha. The Deity, recognising the king’s devotion, promised to remain at Sri Rangam. Despite Vibhishana’s attempt to continue his journey, Lord Ranganatha, in a divine display of grace, refused to move.’

‘In a profound exchange of blessings, Lord Ranganatha assured Vibhishana that He would perpetually gaze toward Vibhishana’s kingdom, Sri Lanka. This unique promise is reflected in the Deity’s positioning, as Sri Ranganatha Swami reclines on His right side with His head turned toward the west, perpetually looking south towards Sri Lanka.’

The sacred journey of Lord Ranganatha exemplifies divine connections, devotion, and the eternal bond between the deity and the devoted. The town of Sri Rangam stands as a testament to this celestial episode, where the divine blessings of Lord Ranganatha continue to illuminate the hearts of His devotees, transcending the boundaries of time and space.