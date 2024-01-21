Modi concludes temple visits with puja at Ram Setu’s origin point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his series of temple visits today in Tamil Nadu, a day before the Pran Pratishta puja at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Over the past few days, Modi has embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting temples across Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and now Tamil Nadu, all connected to the revered figure of Lord Ram.

Starting from Nashik in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister’s journey included stops at key temples, each holding significance in the epic tale of Ramayana. Today, Modi visited the Arichal Munai point, the origin point of the Ram Setu, a mythical bridge built by Lord Ram. This sacred location holds immense cultural and historical importance in Hindu mythology.

In the serene town of Dhanushkodi, Prime Minister Modi performed puja at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The temple’s name, Kothandarama, translates to Rama with the bow, emphasizing the heroic aspect of Lord Ram. According to legends, this is where Vibhishana, Ravana’s brother, sought refuge from Lord Ram. Some tales also speak of this being the site of Vibhishana’s coronation by Lord Ram.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, underscoring the diversity of his temple visits.

The centerpiece of this spiritual journey is the upcoming Pran Pratishta puja at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, where the idol of Lord Ram, known as ‘Ram Lalla,’ awaits consecration. Crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the 51-inch-tall idol, weighing 1.5 tonnes, portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus, symbolizing purity and divinity.

As Prime Minister Modi’s temple visits come to an end, the nation awaits the culmination of this spiritual odyssey at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a momentous occasion that holds deep cultural and religious significance for millions of Indians.