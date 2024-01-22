Ayodhya Temple: A celebratory blend of faith, progress and diplomacy

The construction and consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have become emblematic moments for millions of Indians, reflecting not only a deep-seated faith but also a manifestation of the jubilant spirit of modern India. This monumental event serves as a celebration of both progress and tradition, symbolizing a confluence of cultural, socio-economic, and spiritual diversities.

Ayodhya, once a symbol of contention, is now witnessing a grandeur of development, with the construction of the Ram Temple and the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla marking moments of glory for the nation. Beyond the religious significance and the fulfillment of centuries-old expectations, these events are seen as preparations for India’s future aspirations.

The Modi government’s approach to this historic occasion extends beyond the momentary celebration, aiming for a lasting impact on every Indian’s life. The consecration of Ram Lalla is not just a religious ritual but also an expression of India’s rich cultural heritage. The festivities in Ayodhya go beyond religious zeal; they are a concerted effort to showcase the spiritual and cultural treasures of Ayodhya, presenting numerous opportunities for employment and prosperity.

The global reach of the consecration ceremony is not limited to livestreaming; invitations have been extended to representatives from fifty countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, and Fiji. Indian embassies worldwide will livestream the event, and even New York’s Times Square witnessed the live broadcast. The global Ram Bhakts, devoted followers of Lord Ram, are actively participating in making this realisation of a 500-year-old dream a worldwide celebration.

As India positions itself as a global player, the Ram Temple celebrations become a strategic element of soft diplomacy, fostering cultural connections and showcasing the nation’s traditions on the world stage. The events in Ayodhya go beyond religious significance; they become a powerful expression of India’s unity in diversity, resonating with people both within the country and across the globe