Special teams formed to nab DMK MLA’s son

Chennai: Three special teams of police have been formed to nab DMK MLA Karunanithi’s son and daughter-in-law after their domestic help, an 18-year-old Dalit woman, alleged she was physically tortured and was denied medical care.

The Dalit woman was working at the house of Karunanithi’s son, Anto Mathivanan and his wife Marlina in Chennai and alleged that they used to “physically assault” her in “whatever way they wished to”. She also added that she was not paid her wages.

She also said the couple burnt her hand with a hair straightener after she did not wake up on time one day to prepare their meals.

The issue came to light when the girl was dropped off at her house during Pongal. Her family took her to a government hospital in Ulundurpet after they noticed she had injury marks on her body.