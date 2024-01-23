We have broken barricades, but not the law: Rahul

Guwahati: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, “We have broken barricades, but will not break the law”.

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.

Gandhi was earlier accorded a boisterous welcome as he tried to enter Guwahati and addressed some varsity students on the way.

Addressing supporters, he said while BJP president J P Nadda took the same route, they were not allowed to travel on it.