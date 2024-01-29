DMK gears up for LS polls

Chennai: The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a significant shift as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) initiates seat-sharing talks with its allies for the upcoming elections.

The first round of discussions with the Congress concluded ‘satisfactorily’ on January 28, setting the stage for subsequent negotiations with other key partners.

Underlining the collaborative spirit, representatives of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are scheduled to meet with the DMK’s seat-sharing committee on Tuesday, tomorrow.This meeting holds crucial importance as both parties assess the distribution of seats and strategise for a united front in the electoral battle.

In the previous Lok Sabha election, all three parties – VCK, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] – were allotted two seats each. The CPM candidates contested from Madurai and Coimbatore, VCK from Chidambaram and Villupuram (with MP D Ravikumar fielded under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol), and CPI fought from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam. Notably, all candidates emerged victorious in their respective constituencies, contributing to the collective success of the DMK-led alliance.

Following the VCK meeting, the DMK’s seat-sharing committee is set to engage with the CPI representatives on February 3, and subsequently with the CPM on February 4. These discussions aim to solidify the distribution of constituencies and ensure a balanced representation for each ally, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to a cohesive and united electoral front.

The DMK and Congress on Sunday held their first round of talks for seat sharing in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress team comprised senior national leaders Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Ajoy Kumar, and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K S Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader K Selva Perunthagai.

The DMK panel was led by parliamentary party leader T R Baalu and comprised MPs Tiruchi N Siva and A Raja, former state higher education minister K Ponmudy and state ministers K N Nehru, I Periyasamy, and M R K Panneerselvam.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wasnik said: “We had a long discussion and discussed how all of us can move together to once again gain the confidence of the people of Tamil Nadu and unseat the dispensation at the Centre, which has posed a serious challenge to the Constitution of India and our democratic polity, and bring back those forces which will take the nation strongly on the path of democracy.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s exit from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and consequently the INDIA bloc to align with the BJP is a loss for the Saffron party and a gain for the opposition alliance, DMK said.

Reacting to Janata Dal (United) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s move, which is being seen as a body blow to the INDIA alliance, DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran said, People will never accept this act of betrayal.

Ravindran said, ‘Though Nitish Kumar is a veteran leader in Bihar, he has completely lost credibility. He has no integrity. Integrity and credibility are very important for a leader’.

Furthermore, he said, “Nitish Kumar leaving the INDIA bloc is a gain for us (opposition alliance) and it is a loss for the BJP. People will teach a lesson to Nitish Kumar at the right time.” The JD(U) chief is shifting loyalties for the fifth time, Mr Ravindran said, adding that Nitish Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar only in August 2022.