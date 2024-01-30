Lulu Mall not coming up in Koyambedu: TN govt

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government brushed aside the news about the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu being vacated to make way for Lulu Mall calling it a baseless rumor.

UAE-based Lulu group had signed an MoU with the state government to establish a huge mall in the city. Many places including Prarthana Drive-In on ECR are also being speculated.

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu hinted a few weeks ago that a big thing is being planned on the land parcel where the Koyambedu bus terminus currently sits & will be revealed shortly by the Chief Minister. Following this, some political parties and online media announced that the government would vacate the existing bus stand in Koyambedu and give permission to build a Lulu Mall at that place.

“Some political parties and individuals are spreading false news on social media believing this false information which has no basic evidence to be true,” the statement read. It is also stated that creating and spreading unsubstantiated information is a criminal offense.

Recently, the state government ordered to shift 80 percent of bus services to south districts to the newly constructed Kilambakkam Bus Station. It is to be noted that State Transport Corporation buses plying between Trichy and Madurai have been departing from the Kilambakkam Bus Station in Chennai since last Pongal.