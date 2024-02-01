Kerala’s P C George merges party with BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) chief P C George merged his party with the BJP on Wednesday. George along with his son Shaun and other Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of the saffron party’s in-charge for political affairs in Kerala Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders. “We are very delighted to welcome Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leaders P C George, Shaun George and George Joseph,” Javadekar said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. George, BJP national secretary Anil Antony, Union ministers V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the press conference. BJP chief J P Nadda took to X to welcome Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leaders into the party fold and said he was confident that George and his associates would work for the development of Kerala and the nation.