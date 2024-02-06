Pak, pressure

The people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have strongly rejected Islamabad’s call for ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on February 5 and have demonstrated against Pakistan for not providing rights to them.

The residents of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan opposed Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is being observed in Pakistan misleadingly to show their support for the Kashmiris.

Locals are highlighting the stark difference between PoK and the developing Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory of India.Exposing Pakistan’s deception on Kashmir, the residents in PoK are suggesting Islamabad look at its shortcomings instead of doing propaganda on the issue.