BJP’s national convention begins ahead of LS polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day national convention in Delhi, aimed at discussing Lok Sabha election strategies, commence at Bharat Mandap here.

The event started with a speech by the party’s national president, JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address will take place on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also arrived at Bharat Mandap.

The convention began with a meeting of national office bearers, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by Nadda. The meeting includes discussions among national officials, state presidents, organization ministers, and Lok Sabha cluster in charge.

During the meeting , represented, focusing on political issues and expressing gratitude for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Various dignitaries, including ministers, party officials, MPs, MLAs, and others, participate in the convention. Modi has set a target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the government’s achievements and welfare schemes for the poor.

Modi arrived at Bharat Mandap to attend the convention, where he was welcomed by JP Nadda. He visited an exhibition before the meeting commenced. Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders also attended the convention.

Two proposals are expected to be presented during the meeting, focusing on political issues and expressing gratitude for the Ram temple construction. The convention will see the participation of various dignitaries from central and state levels, including party officials, MPs, MLAs, and media and IT cell coordinators. Meanwhile, Coming down heavily on the Congress for allegedly “delaying” the construction of the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was “imaginary”, have also started chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’.

The remarks came while addressing a public rally in Haryana’s Rewari district on Friday.

“…The country wished that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, today, the whole country is seeing Ram Lalla sitting in the grand Ram temple. The Congress people, who used to think Lord Ram was imaginary, who never wanted Ram temples to be built, have also started chanting Jai Siya Ram…,” PM Modi said.

“The country wished that the credibility of the Bharat should enhance at the global level. We (the government) have done it,” Modi said.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reiterating that the BJP alone will win 370 seats and, with the help of alliance partners of the NDA, the ruling alliance will cross the 400 mark to form the government for the third time in 2024.

“We have abrogated Article 370 (of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir). So we believe that the people of the country will bless the BJP with 370 seats and the NDA with over 400 seats,” Amit Shah said