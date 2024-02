Govt committed to ensure welfare of farmers: Modi

New Delhi: The central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing farmers at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000+ Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country,” PM Modi said.

“Our focus is to improve the life of small farmers, to increase the scope of animal husbandry, to improve the health of animals, to encourage animal husbandry as well as pisciculture and beekeeping in the village,” PM Modi. He said that the government has provided the farmers with modern seeds to combat climate change.

“For the first time, we have also provided Kisan Credit Card facility to cattle farmers and fish farmers. We have given farmers such modern seeds which can combat climate change,” the Prime Minister said during his address at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister hailed the ‘Nari Shakti’ as the driving force behind the “flourishing dairy sector” in the country. PM Modi affirmed the government’s commitment to stepping up the economic power of women.

“Today we are the largest milk-producing country in the world. Eight crore people are directly associated with India’s dairy sector. Our dairy sector has a turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore. It is noteworthy that the driving force behind our flourishing dairy sector is Bharat’s Nari Shakti,” the Prime Minister said. “To make India developed, it is necessary to increase the economic power of every woman in India, hence today our government is also working all-round to increase the economic power of women,” he said.