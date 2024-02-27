CPI To Field D Raja’s Wife Against Rahul In Waynad

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest coalition partner in Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front, has announced the names of its candidates for four crucial seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, senior party leader Annie Raja has been nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party veteran and former MP Pannian Raveendran will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, another crucial seat represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.