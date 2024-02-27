‘Delhi model’ showing direction to entire country: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi governance model is showing direction to the entire country in terms of education, health and electricity.

Kejriwal was highlighting the achievements of his government in Delhi in the three sectors during an address in the Assembly.

Before he began, the chief minister asked the members to salute senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested the same day last year by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

“The AAP government has undertaken so much work in Delhi that was not done in the last 75 years. Today, the ‘Delhi model’ is showing direction to the entire country. I will talk about three sectors — health, education and electricity,” he said.