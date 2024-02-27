Modi in TN, heaps laurels on MGR

Invoking the legacy of veteran leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR a “true leader,” and hailed MGR’s commitment to governance devoid of “dynasty politics”. Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the state in shaping India’s future.

“MGR did not practice dynasty politics. During my visit to Sri Lanka, I got a chance to visit Kandy – the birthplace of MGR. Today, I am at his ‘karmabhoomi’ – Tamil Nadu. MGR had broken tradition of dynastic (politics) and started the tradition of good governance. He worked for quality education and healthcare, and that’s why women respected him a lot,” PM Modi said. He further said that the way the DMK has been working in Tamil Nadu is an insult to MGR Sahib. “MGR was a true leader.

Today, unfortunately, the way the DMK has been working in Tamil Nadu is an insult to MGR Sahib. If there was someone after MGR who worked for Tamil Nadu’s development and prosperity, it was Amma Jayalalithaa ji,” he added. PM Modi said that he has an emotional connection with Tamil Nadu and recalled the installation of ‘Sengol’ as a move to respect the grand heritage of the country and TN in Parliament.

“For me, Tamil language and culture has been extremely special. The Tamil poem I read at the UN is being discussed globally. In my constituency, Varanasi, I organised the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Respecting the great tradition of our country and of Tamil Nadu, I got the ‘Sengol’ installed in the Parliament on the highest pedestal. After this, the whole country has a new curiosity to know more about Tamil Nadu… The soil of Tamil Nadu has given me immense love,” he added.