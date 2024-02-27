NIA charges against 5 LeT operatives in Rajouri terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against five Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, including three Pakistan-based handlers of the banned outfit, in connection with an attack on civilians in Rajouri district last year.

The final report against a juvenile who was also apprehended in the case will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board in Rajouri, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Seven people belonging to the minority community were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five civilians were killed in firing by terrorists, two lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast the next day.