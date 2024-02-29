Drug haul: NCB raids house of film producer

Chennai: In a recent development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on narcotics smuggling by entering the residence of Jaffer Sadiq, a prominent film producer, on Wednesday evening.

Sadiq, suspected to be the kingpin of a narcotics smuggling racket operating from Delhi for the past three years, has been under the NCB’s radar for his alleged involvement in smuggling drugs worth over Rs 2,000 cr.

The investigators, upon finding Sadiq’s residence on Arulanandam Street in Santhome locked for an extended period, took action by breaking open the door, only to discover that Sadiq and his family had vanished without a trace.

This development comes in the wake of the NCB’s recent arrests of Mukesh and Mujibur Rahman from Chennai, along with Ashok Kumar from Villupuram, all suspected accomplices of Sadiq. These arrests were made in Delhi two weeks ago as part of the agency’s relentless pursuit of dismantling the drug network allegedly orchestrated by Sadiq.

Further intensifying their efforts, the NCB, in collaboration with local law enforcement, raided a godown in West Delhi, where they intercepted suspects attempting to conceal 50 kg of pseudoephedrine within fake packets of multigrain food mix. Pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the production of methamphetamine, is a highly sought-after substance in illicit drug circles.

Despite the NCB’s persistent attempts to summon Sadiq for questioning, the film producer has remained elusive. Sadiq’s alleged involvement in the drug network has already led to his expulsion from his position as the deputy organiser of the NRI wing of Chennai West district.

Amidst these developments, concerns have been raised about the impending release of the film “Mangai,” produced by Jaffer Sadiq, scheduled for Friday, March 1. The controversy surrounding Sadiq’s alleged criminal activities has cast a shadow over the film’s release, raising questions about the extent of his involvement in the entertainment industry.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday slammed the DMK for alleged involvement of a former member of its NRI wing in an international drug racket. The Tamil Nadu police should investigate his involvement without heeding political pressure and probe the involvement of others, said EPS.

BJP state president K Annamalai said DMK failed to address the drug menace and now “a member of the party” was found to be the kingpin of an international drug smuggling cartel.

Meanwhile, DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan issued a statement dismissing Sadiq permanently from the party for “indulging in activities that brought dishonour to the party”. The senior DMK leader also urged party workers to not have any ties with Sadiq.