FIR against BJP & DMK men for blackmailing Dharmapuram Adheenam

Chennai: In a startling turn of events, police have apprehended four individuals, including two BJP functionaries, for their alleged involvement in threatening Dharmapuram Aadheenam and demanding a hefty sum of money.

Simultaneously, an FIR has been filed against BJP district president Agoram, DMK district secretary Amurtha Vijayakumar, and six others, sparking a wave of controversy and concern.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kudiyarasu, Aduthurai Vinod, Vignesh, and Srinivas, were taken into custody by the authorities following complaints of intimidation and extortion directed at Dharmapuram Aadheenam. However, key figures such as BJP District President Agoram, DMK Secretary Amurtha Vijayakumar, Dharmapuram Aadheenam employee Senthil, lawyer Seiyur Jayachandran, and Prabhakaran, are currently evading law enforcement, prompting a widespread search operation.

The Dharmapuram Mutt, represented by its brother Virudhagiri, lodged a complaint with the Mayiladuthurai District Superintendent of Police office, alleging that individuals associated with the BJP and DMK had been menacing the Aadheenam. The complaint further stated that these individuals claimed to possess incriminating video and audio footage of the 27th Gurumaka Sannithanam in Dharmapuram, using it as leverage to extort money.

Srilasree Masilamani Desika Gnanasampanda Paramasarya Swami, the 27th Gurumaka Sannithanam of the ancient Dharmapuram Aadheenam in Mayiladuthurai district, finds himself embroiled in this distressing situation, with threats of releasing compromising material looming over the institution.

Virudhagiri’s complaint detailed the coercive tactics employed by the accused, including threats of violence and the dissemination of obscene content on social media platforms if their demands were not met promptly. Allegations surfaced that DMK Secretary Thirukkadaiyur Amurtha Vijayakumar and BJP District President Agoram were orchestrating these nefarious activities through their associates.