DMK promises RS berth for Kamal, denies LS seat

Chennai: In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has forged an alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The agreement, finalized at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, outlines Kamal Haasan’s commitment to campaign extensively for the DMK-led alliance across Tamil Nadu.

Under the terms of the deal, Kamal Haasan has agreed not to contest any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Instead, he will utilize his influence and popularity to bolster the electoral prospects of the DMK alliance. In return, DMK president and Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has pledged to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat to Kamal Haasan’s MNM party in 2025, once a vacancy arises.

The agreement was formalized with Kamal Haasan’s personal presence at the DMK headquarters, where he affixed his signature to the pact. State Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present during the signing ceremony, signifying the significance of the alliance between the two parties.

A meticulously planned program schedule has been devised for Kamal Haasan, outlining his itinerary for extensive tours across the state. During these tours, Kamal Haasan will engage with voters, articulate the alliance’s policies and agenda, and appeal for their support in the upcoming elections.