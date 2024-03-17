EPS hits out at DMK for receiving EBs over Rs 500 cr from Lottery Martin

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, launched a scathing attack on the DMK, accusing them of receiving over Rs 500 crore from Future Gamings through electoral bonds.

Palaniswami emphasized the moral ambiguity of accepting funds from a company involved in lotteries and online gambling, industries often viewed as exploiting the vulnerable.

Palaniswami’s criticism extends to the DMK’s governance, highlighting the AIADMK’s efforts to combat online gambling during their tenure, contrasting it with what he perceives as the DMK’s leniency towards such practices.

While the BJP, Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress, and BRS emerged as top beneficiaries, their refusal to disclose donors has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in political funding.

Notably, Santiago Martin’s contributions of Rs 1,368 crore to various political entities have stirred controversy, particularly regarding the remaining Rs 859 crore, the details of which remain undisclosed.