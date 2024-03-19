DMK to hold district secretaries meet tomorrow

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened a crucial meeting of its district secretaries scheduled for March 20, signaling potential developments ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan disclosed on Tuesday that Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin will preside over the meeting of the party’s district secretaries via video call at 12 noon on Wednesday. The timing of the meeting has sparked speculation that the DMK might announce its candidates for the parliamentary polls during this session.

The agenda of the meeting is expected to revolve around various aspects of the impending Parliamentary elections, including the party’s campaign strategy, coordination with alliance partners, and overall campaign management. With allies set to contest nearly half of the seats, the DMK aims to ensure seamless coordination and collaboration to maximize electoral success.

The convening of the meeting just two days ahead of Chief Minister Stalin’s launch of the Lok Sabha poll campaign from Trichy on March 22 underscores the party’s strategic planning and proactive approach in gearing up for the electoral battle ahead.

In a separate development, candidates from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) paid a visit to Chief Minister Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Tuesday. This indicates the ongoing dialogue and alliance-building efforts among the coalition partners as they prepare to contest the upcoming polls collectively.