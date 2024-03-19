Senthil Balaji’s remand extended

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, extended his judicial custody till Thursday.

The judge also posted to March 21, further hearing of a petition filed by Senthil Balaji, which sought to discharge him from the money laundering case.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an previous AIADMK regime.

His multiple bail pleas have been dismissed by the courts.