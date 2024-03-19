Tamilisai’s resignation accepted, CPR gets addl responsibility

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan also stated, “ The President of India is also pleased to appoint Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to resign from her Governorship marks her return to active politics, with indications suggesting that she will be fielded as the BJP’s nominee for the Lok Sabha elections from the State Capital. A senior leader in the BJP revealed that Tamilisai’s return to electoral politics is part of the party’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu, especially in the absence of a strong alliance partner in the state.

The senior BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted Tamilisai’s prominent role and the need for her services in Tamil Nadu, as per an opinion poll conducted among the party cadres. Tamilisai, who contested in the southern district of Thoothukudi in the previous elections, is now poised to contest from the State Capital in the upcoming polls.

The BJP high-command is expected to announce the list of candidates for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry soon, further solidifying Tamilisai Soundararajan’s role in the party’s electoral strategy.