All is not well at Music Academy

The recent decision by the Madras Music Academy to confer its highest honor, the Sangita Kalanidhi, upon renowned Carnatic musician TM Krishna has sparked intense debate and division within the Carnatic music community. While some celebrate the recognition of Krishna's contributions to the genre, others vehemently oppose it, citing concerns over his alleged glorification of controversial figures and his supposed denigration of traditional values.

The controversy reached a boiling point when Carnatic vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy’s annual event, citing their objection to Krishna’s presence as the presiding figure. In a scathing statement, the duo accused Krishna of glorifying Periyar, a historical figure known for his contentious views, including proposals that some interpret as advocating violence against Brahmins.

According to Ranjani and Gayatri, Krishna’s alleged support of Periyar undermines the values of the Carnatic music tradition and perpetuates a sense of shame among practitioners. They condemn Krishna’s purported disregard for revered icons such as Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi, accusing him of insulting their legacy and spirituality in music.

The singers further assert that Krishna’s actions have divided the Carnatic music community and normalized derogatory language in social discourse. By aligning himself with Periyar, they argue, Krishna jeopardizes the moral integrity of the genre and risks alienating traditionalists who uphold its sacred traditions.

In response to the controversy, supporters of TM Krishna defend his artistic freedom and commitment to social justice. They argue that his exploration of diverse themes and engagement with contemporary issues enriches the Carnatic music landscape, challenging outdated norms and fostering inclusivity.

The Madras Music Academy, meanwhile, finds itself caught in the crossfire of conflicting viewpoints. While the institution seeks to honor excellence in Carnatic music, its decision to award Krishna has inadvertently ignited a fierce debate over the values and identity of the genre.

While some view TM Krishna as a progressive voice for change, others perceive his actions as a threat to tradition and heritage.