China condemns terror attack on Gwadar Port

Beijing, Mar 22: China on Thursday condemned the Baloch militants' attack on Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which is part of the multi-billion dollar CPEC, saying Beijing firmly backs Islamabad's efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security.

Two soldiers of the Pakistani Army were killed and eight Baloch militants were “sent to hell” when security personnel foiled an attempt by heavily armed Baloch insurgents to storm the Gwadar Port Authority complex in the restive Balochistan province, according to the Pakistan military.

“We noted the reports (and) we strongly condemned the terrorist attack and mourn for the Pakistani personnel killed in the attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

“China is against all forms of terrorism and firmly supports national development and social stability in Pakistan,” he said answering a question on the Gwadar port attack.

“We firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to fight terrorism and defend national security and stability,” he said.

The port complex hosts several government and paramilitary offices and the strategically located Gwadar Port remains one of the focal points of the billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC projects.

The BLA is opposed to China’s investments in Balochistan and accuses Beijing and Islamabad of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC.

Wednesday’s attack comes after a lull in violence and terror activities in the Balochistan province since the February 8 general elections.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 – marking a record six-year high.