EC releases fresh electoral bonds data, includes unique alphanumeric code

The frresh data includes alpha-numeric numbers that can help match the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that encashed them.

The data also includes bond numbers that would enable donors to be matched with the political parties they donated to.

“In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today i.e. March 21, 2024. The ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on an ‘as is where is basis’,” the poll panel said in a statement on Thursday.

The two sets of data–552 pages of details of redemption by political parties and 386 pages of details of donors–cover electoral bonds purchased and redeemed from April 2019 until January 2024.