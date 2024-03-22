Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 31,923: Ministry

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,923, with 74,096 others wounded, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 162 others, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a press statement.

Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses reported that over the period, Israeli aircraft launched dozens of raids in various areas from the far north of the enclave to its south, mostly targeting homes and apartments, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army continued its military operation in Al-Shifa Medical Complex for the third day in a row, which led to the killing of dozens and the arrest of others, according to the sources.